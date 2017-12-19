Late-night Leeds Kirkgate Market will have a festive feel

Visitors to Leeds’s historic Kirkgate Market will enjoy an extra special treat this Thursday when it once again opens its doors after dark for a special festive Night Market.

The events space and food hall section of Kirkgate will open until 11pm with a host of stalls selling seasonal wares including Christmas flowers, sweets, baked goods, meat, spices and a whole lot more.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s lead member for markets said: “Following on from the fantastic success of the first two night markets which saw thousands of visitors experiencing Kirkgate after-hours, we will be hosting a special festive Night Market on Thursday.

“The Night Market is a great opportunity for visitors to discover some of the market’s popular traders whilst enjoying a night out with friends or family, and opens up the market to a whole new customer base.”