Late night Easter fun at Leeds Kirkgate

shoppers are going hopping mad for an Easter night market to kickstart the holidays.

Children and adults alike will be catered for with a special line-up of events which includes inspiration for family meals, gift ideas, a night market with trader stalls and family fun activities at Leeds Kirkgate Market starting from tomorrow. (March 29)

There will also be entertainment and chocolate of course throughout the Easter weekend.

The fun continues over the weekend as on Saturday children will be able to meet the White Rabbit on a fun and interactive Easter trail, following clues and completing puzzles.

Other events taking place in Kirkgate over the Easter holidays include Peter Rabbit book readings, films on the big screen as part of the Leeds Young Film Festival, children’s cooking demonstrations with Ministry of Food, a visit from the Northern School of Contemporary Dance to encourage boys to take part in dancing and a pop-up roller disco. There will also be a visit from West Yorkshire Police’s mounted section.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, lead member for markets, said: “Kirkgate really is more than just a market. The amazing array of events and activities we have planned this Easter demonstrates just how versatile the event space at Kirkgate really is.

“There is a massive variety of fun and educational things for children and young people to do whilst their parents discover all the food and shopping treats the market has to offer.”

The regular monthly #kirkLATE night market returns on Thursday April 26.