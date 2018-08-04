‘Last coals to Leeds’ to mark pit anniversary

A special event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the closure of Middleton Broom Colliery is taking place next month.

Last Coals to Leeds takes place on the weekend of September 29 and 30.

The two-day event is sponsored by Leeds City Council under their ‘Love where you live’ project which is intended to bring communities closer together and to respect areas in which they live.

There will be a number of events taking place, most notably a photographic exhibition which showcases the colliery from days gone by and documents its legacy.

A spokesperson from the Middleton Railway Trust said: “This exhibition will tour the city before coming back to Moor Road for the main event in September.

“In addition, two of the railway’s wagons are being repainted for the event.

“Our 5-plank “Middleton Colliery” wagon is being repaired and repainted into its “Middleton Colliery” livery, whilst our “Dogfish” ballast wagon, which was damaged by the fire in July, is to receive a repaint.

“This wagon is to be repainted in NCB Black livery and lettered as a Middleton Broom Colliery internal user.

“All trains will be using the Balm Road branch of the railway and all will be stopping at Moor Road in both directions to allow visitors to choose which parts of the railway they wish to travel on.

“It is intended that different locomotives will be used on each stage of the journey, with Balm Road being run in top and tail mode.

“The first train will be at 9.30am, and the last one is at 5pm.”

In addition, a special book has been produced citing details of the colliery’s history and those who worked there.

A children’s version has also been made, which will be distributed free of charge to every primary school child in the Middleton ward.