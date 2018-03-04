Last chance to vote for Leeds's Rodley Nature Reserve for BBC Countryfile Magazine Award

Have your say

A popular Leeds nature reserve is in the running for a top award - but it needs your help.

Rodley Nature Reserve has been shortlisted in the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2018.

People can vote online in the awards, which celebrate the best of British countryside, until the end of Monday.

Rodley is a finalist in the reserve of the year category, facing competition including RSPB Ham Wall in Somerset Clara Vale in Tyne and Wear.

It comes just weeks after the reserve was axed from a list of options that could form part of the Leeds’s future flood defences.

The Environment Agency revealed in January that Rodley Nature Reserve is no longer being considered among sites proposed to be used as an upstream water storage area.

Click here to vote for the nature reserve