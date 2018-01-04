Last chance to see skeletons exhibition in Leeds

More than 40,000 visitors have flocked to see a captivating Leeds exhibition showcasing a spectacular selection of skeletons.
Skeletons: Our Buried Bones closes this Sunday, January 7, meaning visitors have just a few days left to catch it in Leeds City Museum’s special exhibitions gallery.
The enthralling exhibition, which is free to enter, features 12 skeletons from Yorkshire and London, each offering a unique insight into the health and heritage of people living in different eras.
Among the remains on display are the ancient bones of a mystery Iron Age man and woman, found buried together during archaeological excavations beside the A1 near Bramham.
More details about the exhibition can be found at: http://www.leeds.gov.uk/museumsandgalleries/Pages/leedscitymuseum/Skeletons.aspx