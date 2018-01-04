Last chance to see skeletons exhibition in Leeds

Have your say

More than 40,000 visitors have flocked to see a captivating Leeds exhibition showcasing a spectacular selection of skeletons.

Skeletons: Our Buried Bones closes this Sunday, January 7, meaning visitors have just a few days left to catch it in Leeds City Museum’s special exhibitions gallery.

Skeletons: Our Buried Bones exhibition at Leeds City Museum. The exhibition will see 12 historic skeleton from Leeds and London on display in the museums special exhibitions gallery. Among the skeletons on display will be the remains of a soldier discovered in a mass grave near the site of the Battle of Towton, a brutal conflict during the Wars of the Roses in 1461. Pictured is the skull found in St Mary Graces dated 1350-1400 which has develope green staining due to contamination from copper waste from the oyal Mint. 21 September 2017. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The enthralling exhibition, which is free to enter, features 12 skeletons from Yorkshire and London, each offering a unique insight into the health and heritage of people living in different eras.

Among the remains on display are the ancient bones of a mystery Iron Age man and woman, found buried together during archaeological excavations beside the A1 near Bramham.

More details about the exhibition can be found at: http://www.leeds.gov.uk/museumsandgalleries/Pages/leedscitymuseum/Skeletons.aspx