Last chance for Leeds Lotto winner to scoop £1 million jackpot

Time is quickly running out for one lucky lottery winner to claim their £1m jackpot after a ticket bought in Leeds remains unclaimed.

The National Lottery says it is hunting for a Lotto Millionaire Raffle winner from the draw on Saturday February 24 and who has still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

A search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket, which was bought somewhere in the city.

For every Lotto line played, players automatically receive a Lotto Millionaire Raffle code printed on their ticket.

The winning code on February 24 was BLUE 8300 4980 and the secret millionaire has until this Thursday (August 23) to claim their prize.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re eager to find the mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a Lotto ticket in this area to check their old tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa – someone out there could literally be sitting on a fortune. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said anyone not in possession of their ticket but believes they have a genuine claim can still make their bid in writing to Camelot, but within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.