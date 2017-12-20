Laser pen offenders could face up to five years in jail

People who shine lasers at air, ground and sea vehicles could be jailed for up to five years under new laws announced today.

Offenders also face unlimited fines as part of Department for Transport measures to boost safety. Commonly-available laser pens can cause eye damage and in some cases render people temporarily blind. Existing laws mean someone found guilty of shining a laser at an aircraft faces a fine of just £2,500.

Leeds-Bradford Airport has in recent years been a hotspot for this type of offence.