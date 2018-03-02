Largest apprentice fair in north of England returns to Leeds this week

Leeds will host its ever popular annual Apprentice Fair ahead of National Apprentice week.

Organised by Leeds City Council’s Apprenticeship Hub and supported by Leeds BID, the fair is the largest event of its kind in the north of England giving those interested in apprenticeships the opportunity to meet and greet some of the UK’s biggest employers, many of which are based in Yorkshire.

The event, at the firstdirect arena on Monday from 4pm, will host national and local businesses from a range of sectors including retail, telecommunications, automotive, IT, hair and beauty and legal. Visitors will have the chance to speak to employers who will be offering actual vacancies as well as information and advice on apprenticeships.

There is also chance to meet current apprentices who’ll be on hand to share their experiences.

Over 130 organisations will be attending on the night with confirmed exhibitors including BT, Jaguar Land Rover, Aldi, Sky, Lloyds Bank, Leeds City Council, the NHS and Unilever.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for employment, skills and opportunity said: “It’s extremely exciting to once again welcome the apprenticeship recruitment fair to Leeds.

“The event has seen fantastic growth year on year since launching in 2013 and the positive feedback we receive from both visitors and exhibitors each time is extremely encouraging. Lots of wonderful success stories have come as a result of the fair and the great opportunities it provides so many young and ambitious people with.”