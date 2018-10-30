Lane of M1 closed in Leeds due to accident - and traffic is building up

Have your say

A lane of the M1 in Leeds is closed heading into the busy morning rush following an accident.

Traffic is queuing in both directions from junction 46 for the A6120 at Selby Road (Austhorpe) to junction 45 for the A63 Pontefract Lane at Temple Newsam.

Congestion is being felt on the northbound carriageway to junction 44 and southbound to junction 47.

Lane three is currently closed after a vehicle collided with the central reservation on the southbound carriageway.

