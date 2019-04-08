Krispy Kreme and a new toy shop will open at The Springs in Leeds

Have your say

Two new retailers will open stores at The Springs retail park in east Leeds.

Doughnut brand Krispy Kreme and toy chain The Entertainer have both signed ten-year leases on units at the shopping centre near Thorpe Park, which first opened to the public last autumn.

A 10-screen Odeon Luxe cinema also opens this Friday and further big name announcements are expected soon.

They will join existing brands Nando's, M&S Food, Next, Boots, River Island, TK Maxx, Outfit, Pure Gym and Gino d'Acampo's The Restaurant at the site.

Fat Face, Mountain Warehouse, JD Sports and Card Factory were also confirmed back in November but have yet to open.

Thorpe Park is already a major business park, but a mixed-use expansion plan was approved in 2015.

More offices and 300 homes will be built alongside a public park and sports centre as part of the development.

The Springs has been deliberately located close to junction 46 of the M1 and will eventually have a new railway station, East Leeds Parkway, with a connection to the city centre.