Knights clash at Leeds Royal Armouries International Jousting Tournament

Thrill-seekers have seen armoured knights clash in Leeds during the Royal Armouries' annual International Jousting Tournament.

Crowds have cheered on eight brave participants during events from Friday to today.

The Armouries welcomed returning victors Team Poland, as well as those from across the Atlantic in Team USA and Team Canada for the first time.

The knights have been battling it out against the Royal Armouries' own Team UK in pursuit of the coveted Sword of Honour and Queen’s Jubilee Trophy.

There are two shows on each day of the tournament, with Easter Monday featuring special events, including an "authentic medieval mêlée", grand finale and prize-giving ceremony.

Stacey Wasson and Geoffrey Wasson Team USA. Picture by Charlotte Graham.

Individual knights competing include Andy Deane and Mike Collin for Team UK, Jean-francois Drapeau and Jessy Dufresne for Team Canada, Michal Ruda and Piotr Rydzewski for Team Poland, and Jeff Wasson and Jeff Sanders for Team USA.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, events and informal learning manager Mark Jackson said: “This year’s tournament promises to be bigger and more action-packed than ever before. We are delighted to be welcoming these world renowned competitors to our arena and honoured they are travelling such a distance to take part.

“This is the first time we have welcomed teams from Canada and the USA and we are really excited to see them in action."