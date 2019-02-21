Knaresborough Young Farmers: Countdown for annual tractor run to aid Yorkshire Air Ambulance

The Knaresborough Young Farmer’s Tractor Run is set to return, with organiser’s aiming to raise funds for a service vital to the Dales.

Taking place on Sunday, March 10 at 9pm, participants are to gather at York Place car Park in Knaresborough, and follow a scenic route of the district - passing through through Burton Leonard, Bishop Monkton, Wormald Green and Markington to the back of Fountains Abbey, Grantley bank and through Grantley village before finally arriving at the Nidderdale Showground in Pateley Bridge for around 12pm.



The Knaresborough Young Farmer's Club event has continued to grow with over 170 participants joining the run last year, and it’s hoped that funds can again be raised to aid the Yorkshire Air Ambulance service.

Chairman Steven Brown said: “We are in such a rural and isolated area here, and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance is the first port of call for many people. Being in the industry as well, you do realise it’s not always the safest and they have helped some of our members over the years.

“We feel that with this in mind, and with it being such a great cause that helps people of all walks of life, it’s important we continue to support them as it’s completely self-funded.”

The Knaresborough Young Farmer’s tractor run will again be dedicated to the memory of Michael Spink, who was part of efforts to organise the event as an annual tradition for young farmers.

Those wishing to find out more can search for Knaresborough YFC's Annual Tractor Run on Facebook.com