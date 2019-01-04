Kitchen helps feed hungry children

Rola Wala at Trinity Kitchen is celebrating a major milestone after helping provide more than 500,000 school meals to children living in poverty.

The fast food vendor is one of the founding food partners of the One Feeds Two Foundation, which donates a meal to hungry schoolchildren around the world for every meal sold.

To celebrate reaching the 500,000 milestone, and to thank the people of Leeds for their support, Rola Wala is launching Feedanuary, where diners can win a month’s worth of Rola Wala – with one winner announced every week in January. Details at www.rolawala.com/feedanuary.

Mark Wright, Rola Wala Founder, said: “We’re so proud to be able to say that each time you have a meal at Rola Wala, you’ll directly be helping schoolchildren living in one of the world’s poorest communities.

“Not only does the donation of a school meal help tackle global child hunger, it also helps to encourage attendance at school and improves concentration and all-round health.”

He added: “It’s vital that everyone does their bit to help others, and the food industry is no exception. The food many of us eat is a lifestyle choice, for others it’s survival, but we should all work together to tackle important issues such as poverty and child hunger, and the One Feeds Two initiative is a perfect example of that.”

Dan Wharton, Marketing Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “It’s great to see such a popular street food vendor showing support for important causes like One Feeds Two.

“The success of the initiative wouldn’t be possible without our loyal Trinity Kitchen customers and we’re sure they’ll continue to get behind the campaign and support the ‘Feedanuary’ initiative.”