Kitchen fire at home in Osmondthorpe, Leeds

Emergency crews were called to a kitchen fire in the early hours of this morning.

A pan caught fire at the home on Wykebeck Avenue, Osmondthorpe, at around 2am today (Thursday).

The smoke-filled house was ventilated by firefighters and nobody was injured.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesperson said: "Two fire engines from Killingbeck Fire Station, and one from Leeds, attended a domestic property in Wykebeck Avenue, Osmondthorpe, where there was a pan fire, but it was out on arrival of fire crews.

"Firefighters ventilated the area. No one has been hurt."