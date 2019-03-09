Kirkstall Abbey to host free wellbeing festival with Leeds mental health charities

A free wellbeing mini-festival will be held at Kirkstall Abbey next week, aimed at promoting mindful practices in the city.

Wellbeing Week will run from Monday, March 11, to Thursday, March 14, with sessions ranging from meditative walks and poetry readings to a Sufi dance performance.

Leeds Museums are hosting the series with mental health charities including Leeds Mindfulness, Time to Change and ‘spiritual university’ Brahma Kumaris.

On Tuesday afternoon, Leeds Mindfulness will be holding an information drop-in with the chance to take part in two guided practices.

Other highlights are a poetry reading and meditative walk on Thursday, led by poet Clare Wigzell.

Patrick Bourne, assistant community curator at Kirkstall Abbey and Abbey House Museum, said: “There is a growing focus around wellbeing, self-care and mental health at the moment, which is really good.

“This event offers people a chance to try different things out and to see what they might like, without any compulsion to pay or even to book.

“Everybody is welcome to this, we’re just really looking forward to the event and we hope people will come down and find something for them.”

