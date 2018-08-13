Kirklees Police find missing 12-year-old after urgent appeal

Officers have found a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Huddersfield yesterday.

Cameron Jackson-O’Connor had last been seen on Blackmoorfoot Road in Crosland Moor that afternoon.

Police said they were particularly concerned due to his age and vulnerability as they issued an urgent appeal for the public’s help.

Issuing an upate this morning, a force spokesman said: “Police can confirm Cameron Jackson-O’Connor who was subject of an earlier missing persons appeal has been found safe and well.

“Thanks to all who shared our appeal.”