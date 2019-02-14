Kirklees Light Railway open again for spring and summer country trips

Back open after its regular winter closure, Kirklees Light Railway is now up and running at full steam ahead once again.

Services now run every weekend and during the school holiday, so it’s just the ticket for a kids’ day out this half term.

Travel behind one of the five steam locomotives in beautiful hand-painted carriages for three and a half miles between Clayton West and Shelley Station.

Take in the glorious views as you steam through the South Pennine Foothills, passing through Cuckoo’s Nest, the ancient Blacker Woods, Skelmanthorpe and the Shelley Woodhouse Tunnel - the longest tunnel on any 15-inch narrow gauge line in Britain.

The journey takes 25 minutes one way and if you’re short on time a return trip can be completed in just 65 minutes. If not, take advantage of a Day Rover ticket, which allows unlimited travel on the day you visit.

This year also sees the return of Fancy-Dress February. All children who visit in fancy dress between Saturday February 16 and Sunday February 24 will travel for half price (just £2.75) and there will be craft activities available in the heated marquee at Shelley Station. There’s no need to book in advance and the activities are free for all ticket-holders.

The kids can also let off some steam in the outdoor adventure playgrounds or on the ride-on miniature railway. Top it all off with a bite to eat in the Buffer Stop Café and you’ll be on the right track for a fantastic day out.

Factfile

Address: Park Mill Way Clayton West, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, HD8 9XJ

Opening times: Weekends and school holidays

Admission: Adult: £7.50; Concession: £6.50; Child (3-16yrs): £5.50; Under 3s: free Family (2 adults & 2 children: £24.

Telephone: 01484 865727

Website: kirkleeslightrailway.com