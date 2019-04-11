Kippax couple sells facecloth puppies for Dogs for Good charity

Husband and wife team Alan and Amanda Hartley have been raising funds for Dogs for Good by creating toy puppies out of facecloths, buttons and bows.

The Kippax couple - who run the Leeds branch of the Barking Mad dog sitting service - have been selling the facecloth puppies for donations of around £2.50. With nearly £700 donated, Alan and Amanda are now appealing for other local dog lovers to help them reach their target of £1,000.

Dogs for Good, formerly known as Dogs for the Disabled, trains dogs to help children and adults with all sorts of challenges, including autism, physical disabilities, special educational needs and dementia.

Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BarkingMadLeeds.