Kind-hearted Leeds United supporters praised for selfless act of generosity towards homeless fan

Three kind-hearted Leeds United fans have been praised for their selfless actions towards a homeless man.
Leeds United: Bielsa’s risk-reward strategy pays off first time out
Connor Fowkes and friends were on their way to the Whites' season-opener against Stoke at Elland Road on Sunday with a spare ticket in their pocket.
They decided to make someone's day and offer it them for FREE.
The man in question was a homeless Leeds United fan called Andy.
And Marcelo Bielsa's men laid on a treat for the group of friend - romping to a 3-1 win with a barnstorming performance.
And now fellow Leeds fans have praised the the three friends after Connor posted a picture of the group on Twitter.
Leeds United: One-time Whites target Mbakogu released by Carpi
Along with the picture, he wrote: "Went to Leeds game yesterday and we had a spare ticket so we took a homeless Leeds fan and bought him a few pints what football is all about."
Leeds fans were quick to make Connor and his friends know just what a good deed their selfless act was.
Actor and runner Dean Smith tweeted: "Nice one lads. Really nice gesture. You have to take him every week now we’ve started like that."
Susan Smith said: "Just brilliant, fantastic gesture lads #MOT"
Tony Cox added: "Well done fellas. Nice gesture. If only there were more like you."
The original tweet has 673 retweets and 6,662 likes at the time of writing.