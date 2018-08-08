Kind-hearted Leeds United supporters praised for selfless act of generosity towards homeless fan

Have your say

Three kind-hearted Leeds United fans have been praised for their selfless actions towards a homeless man.

Connor Fowkes and friends were on their way to the Whites' season-opener against Stoke at Elland Road on Sunday with a spare ticket in their pocket.

They decided to make someone's day and offer it them for FREE.

The man in question was a homeless Leeds United fan called Andy.

And Marcelo Bielsa's men laid on a treat for the group of friend - romping to a 3-1 win with a barnstorming performance.

Connor Fowkes (middle right) with homeless man Andy (middle left) and two friends before the game

And now fellow Leeds fans have praised the the three friends after Connor posted a picture of the group on Twitter.

Along with the picture, he wrote: "Went to Leeds game yesterday and we had a spare ticket so we took a homeless Leeds fan and bought him a few pints what football is all about."

Leeds fans were quick to make Connor and his friends know just what a good deed their selfless act was.

Actor and runner Dean Smith tweeted: "Nice one lads. Really nice gesture. You have to take him every week now we’ve started like that."

Susan Smith said: "Just brilliant, fantastic gesture lads #MOT"

Tony Cox added: "Well done fellas. Nice gesture. If only there were more like you."

The original tweet has 673 retweets and 6,662 likes at the time of writing.