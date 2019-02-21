Killer suffers fit after being found guilty of Pontefract murder

Paramedics were called to Leeds Crown Court when a violent killer had a fit after being found guilty of murdering his housemate.

Dock officers called for an ambulance soon after Sean Keena was convicted of the brutal murder of Mark Long.

Keena kicked Mr Long to death during a violent outburst at the homeless charity property in Pontefract where they were both living.

A judge said Keena may never be fit to be released from prison as he imposed a life sentence.

Mr Long, 45, suffered catastrophic brain injuries as he was kicked and stamped on by Keena during the prolonged attack. Keena must serve a minimum of 16 years behind bars before he can apply to the parole board for release.

Keena was unanimously found guilty of murder by a jury after a seven-day trial.

The judge ordered the 39-year-old defendant to be removed from court after the verdict when he kept shouting as he was about to be sentenced.

A dock officer returned to the court a short time later to tell the judge that Keena had had a fit and an ambulance had been called for him. Jurors heard Mr Long was found in the blood stained hallway of the house on South Bailygate in the early hours of August 23.

Keena and his victim were among four residents at the house run by The Saviour Trust, and their regular drunken arguments were so disruptive that a fellow resident had asked to be moved.

Keena denied the murder charge.

He claimed he had woken in the night and found Mr Long injured in the hallway.

A statement was read to the court on behalf of Mr Long’s sister, Deborah Gill.

She said: “Mark was not only my brother, but he was my best friend and my soulmate.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Swift, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Keena killed Mr Long in a brutal circumstances and his death was completely unnecessary.

“Mr Long’s family and friends were left devastated by his death and Keena has put them through the added strain of a criminal trial.

“Keena will now spend considerable time in prison and hopefully today’s sentence will bring some degree of comfort to Mr Long’s family.”