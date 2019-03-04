Kids football coaches call up

Leeds charity Snaps is launching a new football club for children with additional needs and their siblings and is looking to sign up coaches.

The charity, which offers physiotherapy to children with additional needs said 30 youngsters have already registered for the new club, due to a severe lack of sports teams for them.

A spokesman for SNAPS said use of pitches for the new club has been donated by the Hunslet Club and interest from families has been overwhelming.

Passionate football coaches are now needed to deliver the project.

SNAPS Chief Executive Lucy Owen said: “We are in urgent need of enthusiastic football coaches who can work with our young people to help them develop their football skills but most importantly have fun!

“Joining a local sports team is part of growing up and something every child should be able to experience.

“Unfortunately, however, there are often barriers that stop the children we work with enjoying the benefits that come with being part of a sports team.

“This new football club is a fantastic way for children to be able to be involved in a team, learn new skills, make new friends and take part in a wonderful sport.”

Becky Wilson, Mum of Oliver who has signed up, said: “Being a mum of two children diagnosed with autism, I believe this group will allow my child to enjoy an activity that other families take for granted. We would never be able to join a mainstream football group as my son would not cope.”

Contact Lucy Owen on: lucy@snapsyorkshire.org.uk