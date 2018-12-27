Keith’s steps to beat dementia

A businessman has taken more than one million steps and one major move forward towards a cure for dementia.

Keith Loudon, Chairman at investment management and stockbroking firm Redmayne Bentley, has so far raised more than £13,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK by walking in and around Leeds in his One Million Steps Challenge.

His challenge started on May 1, and he aimed to complete his steps by December 5 – the 143rd anniversary of the firm’s foundation in Leeds. In fact, he surpassed his total.

The 85-year-old said: “This cause is very close to my heart as I have first-hand experience of supporting a loved one affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

“We must work together to make a difference and ensure younger generations do not have to go through this. We urgently need more research into dementia.”

As well as taking the steps in his own free time, measuring them with a Fitbit device, Keith, the 100th Lord Mayor of Leeds from 1993–94, arranged a series of lunchtime walks with colleagues through Leeds city centre, which also increased the number of donations as well as encouraging people to socialise and enjoy time away from the office.

He said: “Many, many thanks to all of my friends and colleagues who have supported me – it is very touching! I was delighted that people came with me on some of the lunchtime walks.”

Claire Priestwood, Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Regional Fundraising Officer for the North East, said: “Keith has done amazingly well over the last eight months and his achievement has been incredible.

“We can’t thank Keith enough for supporting vital dementia research.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading charity specialising in finding preventions, treatments and a cure for dementia.

There are estimated to be 850,000 people in the UK with the condition and there are currently no treatments to slow or halt the diseases which cause dementia.

Alzheimer’s Research UK is currently funding 143 research projects in the UK and abroad, worth over £31m.

Keith can still be sponsored at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/keith-loudon1.