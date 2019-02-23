Keira Knightley says she and her daughter 'love' Leeds

Actress Keira Knightley and her family fell in love with Yorkshire during their stay in the county while filming her new spy thriller Official Secrets.

In an interview with The Times today, the 33-year-old actress said that her daughter Edie, three, 'loved' Leeds and keeps asking to return to the city, which Knightley herself also became fond of.

These are the Official Secrets filming locations in Yorkshire

Despite the well-travelled toddler having accompanied her parents to film shoots in New York, Hamburg, Budapest and Prague, she is keen to go back to Leeds.

Knightley and her family spent time in Leeds last spring, when she shot Official Secrets at locations across the Yorkshire area thanks to the film's partnership with Screen Yorkshire.

Knightley plays GCHQ translator Katharine Gun in screen adaptation of the real-life leak of secret documents about US activities ahead of the Iraq invasion in 2003 to the media. Gun was arrested and charged under the Official Secrets Act, but the case was dropped.

The actress stars alongside Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode and Matt Smith.

Scenes were shot in Shipley, Boston Spa, the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, Otley, Roundhay Park and Chapel Allerton.

The movie has already premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the US but a British release date has not been confirmed.