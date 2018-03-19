Keira Knightley and Matt Smith spotted filming new movie at police station near Leeds

Otley police station became a film set today when the cast and crew of a star-studded spy thriller arrived in town.

The town's nick has been hired by the producers of Official Secrets, which features Keira Knightley, Ralph Fiennes, Matt Smith and Matthew Goode.

Last week the stars were spotted shooting scenes for the movie in the village of Boston Spa, near Wetherby, as part of a location partnership with Screen Yorkshire.

Knightley was seen running to a car and photos also emerged of her on-screen church wedding to US-based Israeli actor Adam Bakri, who plays her love interest.

Passers-by said they spotted the Atonement actress and Doctor Who star Matt Smith in Otley today.

The political thriller tells the story of Katharine Gun, a British GCHQ translator who leaked secret documents about US activities ahead of the Irag invasion in 2003 to the media. She was later arrested and charged under the Official Secrets Act, but the case was dropped. She became a cause celebre when celebrities such as actor Sean Penn supported her case.

Knightley has taken the lead role as Gun and Smith will play journalist Martin Bright.