Keep cool at Leeds Millennium Square’s Ice Cube in the New Year

Leeds’s coolest attraction will be returning to the city centre in early 2018.

The Ice Cube will be back in Millennium Square in February 2018 once again providing the opportunity for visitors of all ages and abilities to try their hand at ice skating under the specially covered outdoor rink.

Now in its 18th year the Ice Cube will be open daily from Friday, February 2, until Sunday, February 25, 2018.

The Ice Cube will also be hosting a wide range of winter themed family rides and attractions including the new Radio Aire Snowslide, the North Pole Starflyer, the adrenalin fuelled Ice Jet plus a selection of other family rides for children of all ages. Tasty treats and hot and cold snacks will also be available for all visitors in the events new Igloo Café by Catering Yorkshire.

A special ‘first steps to skating’ tuition programme for Leeds schools children will once again be available during term time for schools to book and a weekly dedicated accessible session is also available every Thursday morning for wheelchair users and the disabled.

As well as general public ice skating there will also be an opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to sharpen their skills under the watchful gaze of expert coaches.

A four-week Skate UK tuition programme for skating enthusiasts of all levels will be held on a Saturday morning by qualified skating professionals.

Priced at £72 (including booking fees) per person and ideal as a last minute Christmas gift, places are now available to book by calling the City Centre Box Office on 0113 376 0318 or online at www.millsqleeds.com. A limited number of individual lessons on a Saturday morning will also be available to book on a first come first served basis.

Organised by Leeds City Council with support from new event media partners Radio Aire, who will be providing the official soundtrack to this year’s event courtesy of Ice Cube Radio together with weekly special events, presenter appearances and on-air competitions.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “It’ll be great to see Ice Cube back on Millennium Square and to see children and families once again enjoying such a unique attraction right at the heart of the city centre.

“This year we’ve had some new and exciting additions to the wonderful programme of activities on Millennium Square and I hope even more people will be able to come along and have some fun at Ice Cube next month.”

Ant Arthur, one half of Radio Aire’s breakfast show Caroline and Ant in the Morning, said: “We can’t wait to see Millennium Square transform into Ice Cube 2018.

“Radio Aire has been broadcasting to Leeds for 35 years and only by having great partners like Leeds City Council can we continue to be the only station dedicated to everything Leeds has to offer.

“We are so proud to be part of the event and have come up with loads of competitions to get you in plus some very special Friday parties. All will be revealed in the New Year!”

Admission tickets for all public ice skating sessions will go on sale early in the new year and are priced at (including booking fees) £8 adults, £6.50 children (12yrs and under) with discounts available for LEEDSCard or BreezeCard holders.

For full skating details including session times together with further information for all other attractions can be found at: www.leeds.gov.uk/icecube