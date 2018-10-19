Kaiser Chiefs announce huge summer homecoming show at Leeds United's Elland Road

Rock band Kaiser Chiefs will perform an historic homecoming summer show at the home of Leeds United as part of the club's centenary birthday celebrations.

The Leeds lads and Whites fans will unleash a set-list of classics on Saturday, June 8 at Elland Road, the stadium they headlined back in 2008.

With hits such as 'Ruby', 'Oh My God' and 'I Predict A Riot' in their repertoire, Kaiser Chiefs - fronted by former The Voice coach Ricky Wilson - will be supported by indie favourites The Vaccines and South Yorkshire sensations The Sherlocks.

Leeds United say the show will be 'the first of several exciting events to celebrate 100 years of the club' in 2019.

Executive Director Paul Bell said: “We are really excited to be bringing the Kaiser Chiefs back to Elland Road as a part of our centenary celebrations and re-establishing Elland Road as a recognised major concert venue.

"The last time the Kaisers played Elland Road it was an incredible show and this time around with the strong support bill of The Vaccines and The Sherlocks this should be another amazing night at Elland Road.

"We are hoping to confirm further events in the coming weeks to help us celebrate 100 years of Leeds United in style.“

Speaking about being the first centenary show announced, Kaiser Chief’s bassist and LUFC season ticket holder Simon Rix said: “Last time we played Elland Road it was a big celebration. A great gig for the city and promotion for the club.

"Well, nearly 10 years later it’s time for another go.

"We’re really looking forward being part of the Leeds United centenary celebrations.

"And the promotion party of course."

How to get tickets for Kaiser Chiefs at Elland Road

Tickets for the Kaiser Chiefs plus special guests will go on sale next Friday, October 26 at 9am from www.seetickets.com.

Club Season Ticket Holders and Members will be able to access a special pre-sale ticket link from Wednesday, October 24 at 10am.

