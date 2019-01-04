Just the job! Here’s how you can join Leeds United’s matchday team

Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez and their teammates might dominate the Leeds United headlines with their exploits on the pitch.

But the smooth running of home games at Elland Road also relies on the support of a small army of staff who work around the stadium.

Annie Cochrane.

And now people in Leeds have got the chance to join the United set-up as the club aims to mark its centenary year by winning promotion back to the Premier League.

A recruitment open day is being held at Elland Road on Tuesday, January 15, for matchday roles including kiosk staff, cooks, bar workers and waiters.

Looking ahead to the event, a United spokeswoman said: “It would be great to get as many people as we can to come along.

“We’re looking for a number of hospitality, bar and waiting staff to work on matchdays and those that are successful will play a really important role in ensuring our supporters have the best experience when visiting Elland Road.

Kiel Barrett.

“It’s an exciting season to be a part of the club so please come along if you’re interested.”

United’s stalwart off-the-field staff over the decades have included Annie Cochrane, a catering team member who appeared in the Yorkshire Evening Post last February after clocking up more than 15 years at Elland Road.

Head groundsman Kiel Barrett was the subject of a YEP feature in 2016, revealing some of the tricks of his trade and saying: “I love the work – it’s more like a hobby than a job.”

Radio Leeds’s Simon Peters became a familiar voice for United fans during the club’s glory years under Don Revie, acting as matchday announcer.

Simon Peters.

And, back in February 1968, a gang of 90 casual workers were the heroes of the hour as they helped to clear straw from the Elland Road pitch before United’s weather-threatened FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest.

Leeds’s latest recruitment event is taking place between 2pm and 6pm in the Centenary Pavilion at Elland Road.

People attending are asked to bring a passport or UK birth certificate as well as their National Insurance number, bank account details and two passport-sized photos.

For further information, e-mail casualrecruitment@leedsunited.com.