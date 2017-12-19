Just Eat reveals Leeds' highest-rated takeaways

Delivery app Just Eat has revealed which Leeds takeaways get the most repeat custom.

Five takeaways now have Just Eat 'Local Legends' status - meaning they score consistently high ratings for quality and service, and receive a large volume of repeat orders from loyal customers. They are:-

Grove Cafe, Cardigan Road, Hyde Park

This student favourite has 350 customer reviews and averages a 5.4 star rating. It is known for its vegan and vegetarian menu, and specialises in burgers, pizzas and curries.

Soprano's Pizzas, Boggart Hill Drive, Seacroft

Serves burgers, pizzas, kebabs and fried chicken.

Dino's Pizzeria, Queenswood Road, Meanwood

Another popular Italian.

TJ House, Kirkstall Road, Burley

A kebab house in studentland.

Pizza House Company, Harrogate Road, Moortown

A popular choice away from the student districts.

Just Eat also revealed that the busiest time for delivery orders across the whole of the week in Leeds is Friday night at 7pm, and the areas in Leeds where takeaway is most popular are Beckett Park, Burley, Headingley and Hyde Park.