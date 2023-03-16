News you can trust since 1890
Jump Inc Leeds: Everything we know so far after teenager's medical incident sparks trampoline park closure

A trampoline park in Leeds was closed today (16 March) after a teenage boy needed urgent medical attention.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:49 GMT

Jump Inc in Benyon Park Way was forced to closed after emergency services were called to assist a teenage boy on the premises. Here is everything we know so far about the incident in Holbeck.

What happened?

It is unclear exactly what happened, but emergency services were called to help what the police have described as a “teenage boy” who was in need of urgent medical assistance on the premises this morning.

Jump Inc in Benyon Park Way was forced to closed after emergency services were called to assist a teenage boy on the premises
What have the police said?

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.56am today (Thursday 16 march), police received a report of a teenage boy in need of medical attention at Jump Inc in Benyon Park Way, Leeds. The boy has been taken to hospital for further treatment. Enquiries are continuing at the scene and the centre remains closed at this time.”

When with Jump Inc reopen?

Jump Inc, which is located in Benyon Park Way in Holbeck, told the YEP they will remain closed for the rest of the day, but suspect they will reopen tomorrow (17 March). A Jump Inc representative said that any further delay to the reopening of the park would be posted on their social media pages.

What did businesses nearby say?

The YEP spoke to local businesses in the area, with one stating that they were still “in the dark” about what happened this morning. “I think [emergency services] left at around lunch time,” one business owner said. “We saw [emergency services arriving] as [Jump Inc] is close to our office, but other than that we’re not sure.”

