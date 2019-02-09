Juggling festivals and family

Vicki Smith, 35, and husband Sam Smith, 40, have been married for five years and together for 11 years. They live in Horbury with three-year-old Leon. Vicki runs two businesses - APL Event which organises large scale UK music festivals and started January 2019 by becoming the new owner of Wakefield Mumbler (www.wakefield.mumbler.co.uk), a hyper-local parenting website for Wakefield parents. Vicki is also an active volunteer with Wakefield NCT Branch.

What are your top tips for getting children to do what you ask? Bribery!

What family task takes you the longest? Getting ready in the morning, we like to take our time to wake up and eat breakfast.

Have your children ever really, really surprised you? How and why? The first time Leon told me he loved me, it was completely by surprise and he was about 2.5 years old.

What’s the most bizarre thing you have found yourself saying since having kids? Please can I just go to the toilet by myself!!

What’s the funniest thing your children have ever said/done? Leon’s first nativity play was this year and mid performance he announced at the top of his voice he needed a wee!

What’s your favourite family day out? Getting outdoors, a walk around Pugneys with a train ride and the playground.

What hobbies/pastimes do you enjoy as a family and separately? Skiing! I met Sam skiing in France in 2017, Leon is now having lessons at Halifax Ski Centre and we are all going on our first family ski holiday in March. We can’t wait.

What’s the hardest thing about being a parent? The guilt of being a working parent and having to spend long periods away from home in the summer when I’m at festivals.

What’s a typical evening for the grown-ups once the children are in bed? Collapse on the sofa, Sam with a glass of wine, I am usually catching up with Wakefield Mumbler social media.

What’s the best thing about weekends and why? We love to spend time as a family and getting outdoors.

What is your most treasured memory? Been shown our baby after he was born by c-section and my husband announcing that he was a boy!

What’s the children’s favourite food/meal? Pepperoni pizza.

What’s your top penny-pinching tip? Buying pre-loved children clothes, toys and equipment at the NCT Nearly New Sale that I organise!

What one item can you not live without? Dare I say it, my phone!

Child’s favourite book and author? Zog by Julia Donaldson.