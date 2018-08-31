Joy as bus service to Asda is replaced

A new bus service will help pensioners do their weekly shop after free transport provided by Asda was withdrawn.

A new transport operator has been found to provide the service in east Leeds after a Monday-Friday bus to Asda’s Killngbeck Store ceased in July.

Complaints had been made that the loss of the supermarket service would leave elderly people who used the service isolated and unable to do their shopping.

The new door-to-door service to take people to Killingbeck Retail Park, off York Road, will start on Monday.

Leeds City Council said leaflets were being given out to make people aware of the new service.

Lil Woodhead, of Osmondthorpe, who was among users of the Asda bus service, thanked Leeds City Council for intervening.

She said: “Most people we have spoken to seem positive and are quite happy about the new bus.

“It will stop in the same places as it did before.”

Councillors sought a new bus provider after Asda ceased the bus service, which was operated by transport firm York Pullman. The supermarket chain said not enough people had been using the service.

The new service from CT Plus will run on a three-month trial at a cost of £3 for users and it is hoped the move will become permanent.

Councillors Ron Grahame, Asghar Khan and Denise Ragan helped set up the replacement service.

They said in a statement: “We have been actively working to find a way to provide an alternative to the bus service which Asda withdrew.

“It is great news that we have been able to broker a three month-trial of a replacement scheme which will allow us to see if a viable alternative service is possible.

“Although it’s a service that anyone can use, it’s important that services that help some of our older citizens remain socially engaged are supported and championed.

“It’s key that as many people know about the new service that starts on September 3 and we’ll be out leafleting to spread the news as much as possible.”