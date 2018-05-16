Josh Warrington v Lee Selby showdown: Fight fans have their say on social media

We round up what fans are discussing on social media ahead of Saturday’s big fight at Elland Road.

@lukeWilko1878. Used to like josh warrington but i cant wait for selby to give him a boxing lesson at ellend road , i think he may stop him late on.

@PhilHayYEP. Josh Warrington and Lee Selby press conference taking place at Elland Road at 1pm. Full coverage here and online. Warrington’s bagged himself the home dressing room.

@Jamie_Bate. Absolute scenes when Josh Warrington gets his arse handed to him on Saturday... Lee Selby will embarrass him.

@MattySpeakman. Absolutely buzzing for this all dayer in Leeds this Saturday with the Josh Warrington fight to polish it off

@BFarnen. Sounds like Josh Warrington is relying on the crowd to beat Selby, remember when the Scottish thought that when Terrance Crawford came over ...

@JoshuaTimlin. Josh Warrington can’t beat Lee Selby. Anyone with an ounce of boxing knowledge knows that.

@speirin. I really like how Lee Selby comes across, cool, calm and calculated, refusing to let Josh Warrington get under his skin. Mark my words @leeselby126 will school @J_Warrington for 12 rounds and win unanimously on points ... @RealCFrampton would beat both of them. #SelbyWarrington