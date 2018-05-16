Josh Warrington v Lee Selby showdown: Fight fans have their say on social media

Josh Warrington and Sean O'Hagan at Elland Road press conference. PIC: Steve Riding
We round up what fans are discussing on social media ahead of Saturday’s big fight at Elland Road.

@lukeWilko1878. Used to like josh warrington but i cant wait for selby to give him a boxing lesson at ellend road , i think he may stop him late on.

@PhilHayYEP. Josh Warrington and Lee Selby press conference taking place at Elland Road at 1pm. Full coverage here and online. Warrington’s bagged himself the home dressing room.

@Jamie_Bate. Absolute scenes when Josh Warrington gets his arse handed to him on Saturday... Lee Selby will embarrass him.

@MattySpeakman. Absolutely buzzing for this all dayer in Leeds this Saturday with the Josh Warrington fight to polish it off

@BFarnen. Sounds like Josh Warrington is relying on the crowd to beat Selby, remember when the Scottish thought that when Terrance Crawford came over ...

@JoshuaTimlin. Josh Warrington can’t beat Lee Selby. Anyone with an ounce of boxing knowledge knows that.

@speirin. I really like how Lee Selby comes across, cool, calm and calculated, refusing to let Josh Warrington get under his skin. Mark my words @leeselby126 will school @J_Warrington for 12 rounds and win unanimously on points ... @RealCFrampton would beat both of them. #SelbyWarrington

BIG GIG: Apollo Junction are to perform at Elland Road ahead of the IBF Featherweight World title fight between Josh Warrington and Lee Selby at Elland Road.

Leeds band join Kaisers for major date at Elland Road