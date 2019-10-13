Josh Warrington makes big statement of intent in knockout victory over Sofiane Takoucht

Josh Warrington shows off his IBF Featherweight title belt after his stunning second-round stoppage of Sofiane Takoucht. Picture: Steve Riding.

The Leeds Warrior made quick work of his challenger Sofiane Takoucht, with the referee stepping in to stop the bout towards the end of the second round.

Warrington had knocked the Frenchman down twice in the second before another flurry of shots was enough for the official to hand victory to the IBF Featherweight champion.

The triumph takes Warrington’s professional record to 30-0 as he now eyes a unification bout next year.

Josh Warrington on the attack against Sofiane Takoucht. Picture: Steve Riding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Takoucht barely landed a punch and Warrington said: “I had put pressure on myself to produce a performance but I know I am capable of doing it.

“The way I have been sparring, the way I have been hitting the bag and the way my strength and conditioning has been going – all my records are through the roof.

“I felt like a man possessed tonight. As soon as I got going, don’t get me wrong he had a bit of thud behind him, but I knew it would take a clean shot to get him rocking.”

After unsuccessful attempts to schedule a unification bout following his victory over Kid Galahad in June, Warrington admitted that he wanted to make a statement against Takoucht on Saturday night.

Josh Warrington with his team after the fight.

“When this fight got made, I thought, ‘I am making a statement against this guy.’ This is not going to last long,” said Warrington.

“Fight-night and fight-week, doubts can start creeping in.

“You have all these little things but when you come into the venue, all those go away.”

The IBF featherweight champion added: “I didn’t want it to be a long, drawn-out night. But when I got into the ring I knew one job needed to be done.

Pablo Hernandez carries Josh Warrington's IBF featherweight title belt on the ring walk.