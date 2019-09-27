Jordan Odu: Bring on the winter wardrobe and warming menus

Summer maybe over but you won’t catch me shedding any tears as we kiss goodbye to the warmer temperatures.

It’s a great excuse to build a brand new winter wardrobe and eat and drink more to insulate a winter bod - and with all the new food and cocktail menus which have just dropped across the city we’re in for a treat.

I managed to find time to pop up to Harvey Nichols Fourth Floor Bar and Brasserie to sample the latest menu recently, which offers a lighter lunchtime option amongst traditional classics, and if you’ve not tried their recently launched bottomless brunch, you really need to get involved.

Elsewhere in the city, there’s plenty more menus to tempt you throughout the chillier months. The Lost & Found Club may be known for its weird and wonderful cocktails and eye-catching interiors, but some of their latest dishes are equally as enticing; The Glazed Duck Breast with pak choi and pineapple ketchup is a strong recommendation from me.

Across town, my go-to lunchbreak Italian restaurant, Gusto, really surprised me when I visited at the weekend to try their Sunday menu. I’ve always thought their seafood pasta was on point, but it turns out their roasts are just as tasty. As a big lover of cauliflower cheese with my roast, I loved their twist by adding Cauliflower Carbonara - trust me it’s a game-changer and goes perfectly with the roast chicken.

Looking ahead I’m counting down the days until Chophaus opens in Roundhay this autumn. There’s not quite enough great restaurants around that part of Leeds just yet in my humble opinion, and this premium steakhouse is shaping up to be the place to be. The former Café Sylvia building is stunning, and the plans for the new interior looked incredible when I managed to get a sneak peek last weekend.

Bringing it back to the present, the students are definitely back with a bang this week and what a difference it makes to the atmosphere across the city. It’s almost been enough to lift the mood in the Pink Gorilla office as we say goodbye to Maveer. Yes, my partner in crime, side kick and brother from another mother is heading to Dubai to work it in the world of beauty and fashion – he’s certainly going to be missed!

But as Maveer heads off to the big city and hotter climes, we loom towards the (for some) dreaded ‘C’ word. Yes, Christmas is just around the corner.

It’s my favourite time of year and, as always, the party season begins much earlier for me and I can’t wait to host Revs de Cuba’s fourth birthday next month. They never fail to bring the summer feels to every season and the colourful fiesta we’re currently planning will make you forget all about the pending dark nights and gloomy weather. Expect lots of rum, dirty dancing and treats from their new tapas menu.

Another place to consider for your upcoming works Christmas ‘do’ is the new Roxy Arcade- one launch I won’t forget in a hurry.

They’ve quite literally upped their game on Merrion Street and thrown a tonne of retro arcade classics into the mix which, perfectly complements the ball games, karaoke and good times concept that makes them so unique. It’s really given me the taste for activities and I’m looking to get me some axe throwing action at Timber Jack’s on my next day off (which may now be 2020).

Light Night on October 10 will certainly mark the start of the festive season, taking place across two nights. They’ve gone all out for 2019 and have close to 60 art based events taking place around the city, as well as the incredible art displays which look so cool lit up at night.

So with less than three months to go (yes only three months) as you start to plan your Christmas, we’ll be helping Harvey Nicols launch its hamper next month and I can assure you this is the best to date. They’re perfect for lazy festive shoppers like me as they come wrapped and ready to go – and who ever complains when you give them a Harvey Nics hamper under the tree?

On that note, I’m off to get planning this jam packed party season - it’s going to be the biggest and best of the year yet and I hope to catch you at the next PGHL event.