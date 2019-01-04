Join Horsforth choral group to boost health

Have your say

Horsforth Choral society is encouraging singers to beat the January blues by joining its 2019 season.

The choir is springing into the new year, with a selection from well known oratorios that seasoned singers and beginners alike will enjoy.

Tim Knight, the choir’s guest conductor, said: “Singing is a fantastic workout for mind and body, and of course is a great way to meet new people.

“We’re a large, friendly choir and welcome new members, so if you’ve always wanted to sing, make it your new year’s resolution to come and join us.”

Rehearsals started on Monday January 7 at 7.30pm at St Margaret’s Church, Horsforth.

Singers are welcome to attend and try the first rehearsal with no obligation to join.

There is no audition and ability to read music is helpful, but not essential.

The programme includes parts of oratorios from the Messiah and Haydn’s Creation, as well as pieces from Stainer’s Crucifixion and Elijah by Mendelssohn.

Tim added: “Singing is officially good for you, and cheaper than joining a gym - with proven health benefits including improved breathing and posture, an aerobic workout and reduced heart rate.

“It has also been shown to have mental health benefits including better sleep, reduced stress and improved concentration.”

For more information visit www.horsforthchoralsociety.co.uk, email horsforthchoralsoc@gmail.com or contact Tim Knight on 07887 960813.