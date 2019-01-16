John Godber’s comedy Bouncers gets an update for Theatre Royal Wakefield show

The John Godber Company and Theatre Royal Wakefield have joined forces again for a new production of the international smash hit comedy Bouncers by Upton playwright John Godber.

The show, which features an updated script and contemporary music, will run from Thursday, January 24 until Saturday, February 2 before starting an extensive UK tour.

Performances will take place at Theatre Royal Winchester, Northern Stage, Harrogate Theatre and Waterside Arts Centre.

The four-man cast is made up of Peter McMillan (Long Live the Kings of Hull), Lamin Touray (Beck), Duncan Riches (Twelfth Night) and Frazer Hammill (Poles Apart).

John Godber said: “Bouncers has been described as a social phenomenon, which is quite an accolade for any play, and it certainly seems to be showing no signs of slowing down with productions planned all over the world for 2019. Only the John Godber Company and Theatre Royal Wakefield however, will be presenting this complete re-boot of what the National Theatre categorised as one of the plays of the millennium. Music and fashion may have changed since the play was first produced, but the urban hunt is still alive and well today, under the ever watchful eyes of the Bouncers!”

Tickets for Bouncers at Theatre Royal Wakefield are on sale now on 01924 211 311 or theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk. Workshops are available to schools in West Yorkshire and there will be a postshow discussion with John Godber at Theatre Royal Wakefield on Wednesday, January 30. Pictures by Robling Photography.