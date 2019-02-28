Jobs created as new cinema opens at Leeds retail park

A new ODEON Luxe cinema will open at The Springs retail and leisure park in Leeds this spring.

The new cinema will feature 971 handmade reclining seats across 10 brand new high-tech screens and create 80 new jobs in the local area.

It will be home to the UK’s second Dolby Cinema screen - the first outside London following the reopening of ODEON’s flagship venue at Leicester Square.

And it will also boast an ODEON iSense screen that is taller than a double decker bus and curved to maximise light relfection.

John Alls, General Manager at ODEON Luxe Leeds Thorpe Park said: “We are hugely excited to bring the ODEON Luxe experience to the people of Leeds, sharing our passion for film with the local community.

“We’ve put a great deal of effort into hiring enthusiastic local people to join our team to ensure we deliver the exceptional customer service expected by our guests. The combination of Luxe recliners and Dolby Cinema means that our cinema will offer local film fans a completely unique cinema experience, which is really exciting to be a part of.”

Julian Stanford, Senior Director Dolby Cinema Europe, added: “We’re delighted to be expanding our Dolby Cinema footprint in the UK by launching at ODEON Luxe Leeds Thorpe Park, a new attraction which will give the local community an opportunity to experience the unparalleled cinema magic that a Dolby Cinema delivers. Dolby Cinema enables richer and more exciting storytelling by filmmakers, through Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos – unrivalled picture and sound quality for any film. We are sure film fans in Leeds are going to love experiencing their favourite movies in the incredibly life-like Dolby Cinema!”