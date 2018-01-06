Jet2 opens ‘pop-up’ in Leeds shopping centre

JET2Holidays and Althams Travel are to open a ‘pop-up’ store in the Merrion Centre for the next few days.

The two Yorkshire holiday firms will open the temporary store on Monday January 15 until Saturday January 20 to offer visitors the chance to book their summer breaks and combat the January blues. The pop-up shop will be located in the main mail.

Following the festivities of December, Jet2holidays and Althams Travel will be giving away a series of prizes including family holidays and weekend getaways.

Craig Davidson, general manager of trade sales for Jet2holidays, said: “We’re looking forward to setting up shop in the Merrion Centre. We know January is the most popular month for booking holidays and is a time when people are looking to cheer themselves up, so we’re putting smiles on their faces by making it easy for them to get their holiday booked.”

The holiday pop-up shop is the first new venture of 2018 for the Merrion Centre.

James Broughton, Head of Marketing & PR of Town Centre Securities, owner of the Merrion Centre, said: “We’re hitting the ground running in 2018, continuing our mission to bring visitors some unique experience’s to further complement our existing mix of shops, restaurants and leisure outlets.

“We are fortunate to have the space and growing footfall numbers in our mall to bring in a variety of pop ups that we ensure will add something unique to the centre.”