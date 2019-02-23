Jet2 is launching a competition to win a party trip for you and 100 friends to Majorca

Have your say

Jet2 has launched a 'once-in-a-lifetime' competition to win a flight on a private party plane with TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

The flight will have seats for the winner and 99 of their friends and family members, who will then enjoy a dream weekend in Majorca together.

The competition celebrates the launch of the Leeds-based budget airline's 100th aircraft - which will be used to fly the lucky partygoers to the Spanish holiday island. Rylan Clark-Neal will join the group and be on board the flight.

Jet2 representatives will be on Briggate in Leeds city centre next Saturday (March 2) to promote the giveaway.

The party plane will depart from the winner's nearest airport on Friday April 26 and head to the four-star Melia Calvia Beach resort.

To enter, or for details on the competition, visit partyplane.jet2holidays.com. The deadline for entries is Wednesday March 20.