Jet2 flight from Leeds Bradford Airport to Cyprus makes emergency landing after technical fault

A Jet2 aircraft was forced to turn back over the North Sea after developing a fault.

The flight, LS405, left Leeds Bradford Airport at 9.15am on Wednesday morning bound for Paphos in Cyprus.

It turned back around half an hour after take-off and diverted to Manchester Airport, where it requested an emergency landing slot.

The aircraft landed safely and passengers were transferred to another plane to continue their journey.

Jet2 confirmed that a 'fault indication' has occurred during the flight but did not provide further details. Standard procedure was followed by the pilots and crew.

Passenger Philip Blaymire, from Knaresborough, was on board with his wife.

"It was pretty scary stuff - they told us very little whilst in the air but you could cut the tension with a knife."