Jet2 are recruiting for hundreds of jobs based in Leeds this month

Have your say

Budget airline Jet2 has kicked off 2019 by launching a recruitment bonanza, with hundreds of Leeds-based roles up for grabs.

The majority of the positions - which range from executive-level to ground operations - are permanent and based at Jet2's offices in Leeds city centre or at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Jet2 staff launch the airline's three new 2019 routes from Leeds Bradford Airport

Jet2 are also training new pilots and cabin crew for roles at Leeds Bradford

Here are some of the jobs you can apply for in January:-

- Crew roster analyst in the sales and planning team

- Group sales manager in the call centre

- Passenger services supervisor in the airport team

- App developers in the marketing team

- Studio artwork manager in the marketing team

- Maintenance planner in the airport team

- Repairs co-ordinator in the purchasing team

- Overseas operations executive

- Regional manager for the Croatia, Bulgaria, Italy and cities market

- Flight dispatchers at Leeds Bradford Airport

- General manager in the flight safety team

- Airline revenue analyst

- Flight planning and air traffic control co-ordinator

- Head of UK airports

- General manager for the eastern Mediterranean region - with extensive travel

- Licensed engineer at the LBA hangars

- Overseas risk and safety manager for Italy, Malta and Portugal - with extensive travel

- Photography production manager in the marketing team

- Fleet management engineer at LBA

- Baggage handlers

- Passenger service agents at LBA

- Schedules planning executive

- Warehouse operative at the Yeadon stores

- Aircraft configuration controller

Visit http://www.jet2careers.com/career-search/?SearchKeyword=&SearchLocation=leeds to apply