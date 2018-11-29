Jason Manford in Leeds: Stage times, parking and security information for tonight's show

Have your say

Comedian Jason Manford will take to the stage at at the First Direct Arena tonight, as he brings his brand new 'Muddle Class' tour to Leeds.

Best known for his Absolute Radio show and appearances on the Channel 4 panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats, Manford's latest stand up show promises to feature a wealth of new material about his working class roots, up to the present day.

What time do the doors open?

Doors to the venue will open at 6pm.

Bars and food outlets on the concourse will also open at 6pm, but will be closed during the performance and not re-open until the interval.

What are the stage times?

The show is due to start at 7.30pm.

There will be a 20 minute interval during the evening, with the show due to finish at 10pm.

Those who are late to arrive, or who leave the theatre during the performance, will be seated at a suitable time so as not to disrupt the show.

Will there be a support act?

Yes, comedian Vince Atta will be the support act ahead of Jason Manford's performance.

Where can I park?

There is no car park at the arena, but Q-Park does offer discounted parking to arena visitors.

There are three Q-Park car parks located close by, at St Johns, The Light and Albion Street.

Visitors can visit the Q-Park website to get a 10 per cent discount code.

What are the security measures at the arena?

Bags and person checks may be required on entry to the arena.

Visitors are asked not to bring any backpacks or large bags, as this will not be permitted into the venue.

For the avoidance of doubt ,any bag with two shoulder straps that can be worn on the back will be classed as a backpack.

Small bags or handbags no larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm will be allowed.

Additionally, the following items are also not permitted into the arena:

- Glass, cans, aluminium bottles or thermoses of any kind including liquid products which can be consumed

- Flammable liquids in any container

- Laser pens/pointers

- Video cameras and professional cameras

- Laptop computers, IPads/Tablets and Go Pro’s

- Large/golf umbrellas

- Knives or weapons of any kind

- Illegal drugs or substances

- Alcoholic beverages

- Signs, banners or flags on poles, staffs or selfie sticks

- Animals (except service animals to aid persons with disabilities)

- Air horns, Whistles, Cowbells or other noise-making distractions

- Projectiles (e.g. Frisbee's, beach balls, footballs)

- Aerosol cans (e.g. hairspray, deodorant)

- Fireworks, confetti or glitter bombs or sprays

- Balloons

- Use of wheeled footwear or skateboards

- Food

- Masks and Helmets

- Large studs and chains

There will be no temporary storage facilities for bags within the venue and it the responsibility of visitors to keep hold of their belongings.

Can I take photographs during the show?

Flash photography or recording is not permitted during the performance.

This includes the use of mobile phones throughout the show, with visitors asked to switch their devices to silent mode or turn them off.