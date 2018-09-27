Jason Derulo in Leeds: Full list of items that are banned from the First Direct Arena

Global superstar Jason Derulo will grace the First Direct Arena stage this weekend - but there are some items you won't be permitted to take in.

Tickets for the re-arranged show are still available - all be it at with a hefty price tag - with fans of all ages set to flock on the city centre arena on Sunday (September 30) night, with doors opening at 6pm.

If you are heading to the show, you need to be aware of the list of items that are strictly prohibited.

If you choose to attempt entry with any item on the list, you could refused entry or thrown out if inside.

A statement on the First Direct Arena says: "SMG reserves the right, at its absolute discretion, to refuse admission to any person and/or to eject any person from the Arena if it considers that person’s behaviour or conduct is causing, or is likely to cause (without limitation), damage; injury; nuisance; or distress to others: without a refund.

"You must produce a valid ticket to gain entry to the Arena and upon request for inspection.

"Failure to produce your ticket on request may result in you being ejected from the Arena without a refund.

"In order to ensure the Arena is a safe environment, we may search you, your clothing, bags or other items at any time at our sole discretion.

"Refusal or failure to co-operate in any search may result in you being refused entry or being ejected from the Arena without refund."

Here is the full list of banned items:

Food and beverage or containers for storing food or beverage;

Cameras and recording equipment;

Any items which are or may be illegal including, without limitation, weapons, fireworks, ammunition, drugs and other controlled substances;

Whistles, drums and other instruments;

Large umbrellas or other items which, in our opinion, may cause danger or disruption at an Event;

Items which a performing artist, their management or Organiser requests that we prohibit; and

Any other items which we believe may cause danger or disruption at an Event (regardless of whether or not they are illegal or carried for a specific purpose).

All prohibited items must be disposed of or surrendered before, or upon, entry to the Arena. Failure to surrender any prohibited items may result in you being refused entry or being ejected from the Arena without refund.