Jamie’s thinking big with Leeds-based digital venture

Leeds-based IT support firm Systemwork is celebrating its biggest year of revenue to date by launching a new brand.

Founded in 2005 by Jamie Durham, Systemwork enjoyed a 100 per cent rise in turnover during 2018 as growing numbers of companies seek out more robust tech infrastructure following the GDPR data shake-up.

And now Jamie has announced the launch of Bigphish, which will provide Yorkshire businesses with data security training.

Jamie said: “Global software giant Symantec reported that, at the end of 2017, the average user was receiving 16 malicious e-mails per month.

“The more concerning figure is that 94 per cent of breaches come from phishing emails. GDPR obligations have made companies more acutely aware of the risks, but the single biggest answer to compliance is training.

“Bigphish will therefore simulate a number of potential cyber attacks to put employees’ security vigilance to the test. It is time for organisations to take a more proactive stance.”

Jamie added: “Businesses spend so much time recruiting and retaining talent, but all too often they overlook the importance of their technological infrastructure in the process.

“Poor quality IT can destroy all of that effort to boost and maintain morale and engagement – it has a terrorist effect.

“Part of the problem is that IT has become commoditised and managed service providers have attracted a negative reputation in the process.

“We need to reinvent what this industry is known for and remind organisations just how value-adding IT can be.”

