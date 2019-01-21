James Milner was sent off by his old Leeds primary school teacher

Jon Moss is an established Premier League referee
The Premier League referee who red carded James Milner at the weekend once taught him at primary school in Leeds.

Jon Moss is a former member of staff at Westbrook Lane Primary School in Horsforth - where he coached the football team in which Milner, now 33, was the star player.

Liverpool's Milner was dismissed after picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Wilfried Zaha in the clash against Crystal Palace, which Liverpool won 4-3.

Moss, 48, grew up in the north-east, where he played for Sunderland's academy, but moved to Yorkshire to study PE and teaching at the University of Leeds. He began taking refereeing courses as a teenager, but only return to officiating in 1999 when his own amateur football career ended. He has been a Premier League regular since 2011.

Moss lives in Horsforth, where boyhood Leeds United fan Milner grew up, and is a member of the West Riding County FA.

The highly-rated ref apparently recalls Milner's talents on the cricket field as well as the football pitch. He played junior football for a club in Rawdon before joining the Leeds United academy aged 10, after being spotted by a scout playing for Westbrook Juniors. He later attended Horsforth and Boston Spa secondary schools.

James Milner

Milner spent two years as a senior pro at his hometown club before moving to Newcastle United in 2004.

Westbrook Lane Primary School in Horsforth, where the pair met

