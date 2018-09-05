Jailed: The criminals sentenced at Leeds Crown Court last month

These are some of the criminals who have been jailed for serious offences across Leeds in August.

All were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.

COURT REPORTS:

Gary Franks: Drunk took cocaine then hurled roof tiles at police during three hour stand-off in Leeds

Ross Haseltine: Leeds man attacked girlfriend with leek and dragged her off toilet in series of bloody, violent assaults

Vijay Ram: Burglar broke into sister’s Leeds house after release from prison

Joe Dempsey: How much this Leeds drug dealer caught with £300,000 of cocaine will have to pay back to authorities

Gary O’Neil, Terence Honey and Paul Cameron: Leeds dad and son hit with claw hammer and axe before raiders crashed car into house in police chase

Christopher Slater: Monster Leeds teacher who abused boys as young as 11 back in court for more sex offences