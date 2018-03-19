ITV pulls Saturday Night Takeaway after Ant McPartlin arrest

ITV will not broadcast the upcoming episodes of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway as Ant McPartlin “seeks treatment”.

The announcement was made after the TV presenter, 42, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving yesterday (Sunday).

An ITV spokesman said: “ITV has taken a joint decision with Ant and Dec’s team not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

“We will be reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series (March 31 and April 7) which would not feature Ant who is taking time off to seek treatment.

“We very much hope that he gets the help that he needs.”

McPartlin was involved in a collision with two other cars while he was driving his Mini in Richmond, West London and was arrested at around 4pm after failing a roadside breathalyser test.

He was arrested by police but has since been released.

He entered rehab last year after struggling with an addiction to painkillers following a knee operation in 2015.

He returned to screens in November for I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! and jokingly mentioned his rehab stint along with his TV partner.