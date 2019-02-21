Italian restaurant Stuzzi to open new deli and wine cafe in Leeds

A popular Harrogate restaurant is to open a new site in Leeds city centre.

Stuzzi will take over the former Ham & Friends premises at 7 Merrion Street, which was most recently an Irish-American bar called Lucky Number Seven.

The all-day restaurant, deli, cafe and wine bar will serve authentic Italian produce.

They will be officially open to the public from Thursday February 21 at 5pm.

The owners of Stuzzi are friends Nick Harvey, Tom Pierson and James Waters, who are from Leeds and who based their Harrogate venture, which opened in 2014, on the popular Salvo's restaurant in Headingley. Here's our review of Stuzzi in Harrogate.

Stuzzi is also listed in the Waitrose-sponsored Good Food Guide 2019.

Ham & Friends vacated the unit, which is next to the Grand Arcade, in March 2018, having been open for a year as a sister site to Friends of Ham near Leeds Station.