It's snowing in Leeds - and Arctic blasts to bring more snow and freezing weather across UK

Snow is falling in Leeds right now - and forecasters say more could be on the way.

Snow has been reported in several parts of Leeds, including LS15 East Leeds right now.

North Yorkshire has seen some heavy snow - as these photos from @NorthYorkswx on Twitter show.

-> Police have warned drivers not to leave their engines running while defrosting cars

Snow fell in parts of Scotland and north-east England on Saturday morning, as most of the UK felt much colder temperatures.

Snow was seen in higher parts of the country on what one meteorologist called "some of the coldest October days in a decade".

Heavy snow fell in parts of County Durham and North Yorkshire, as people who headed out early on Saturday found their cars covered and frozen.

John West at the Met Office told the Press Association flurries could continue throughout the weekend.

He said: "With the temperatures that we are seeing - struggling to reach double figures across the country - these are some of the coldest October days in a decade, much colder than average.

"We have seen some snow this morning, more up in Scotland. Aviemore has had around 1cm."

Mr West explained that in the north-east of England it is "mostly sleety wet snow" pictures coming in from "people out there driving this morning" but it continues to be "quite showery".

The forecaster added: "It is going to be cold over the next couple of days, but will start to peter out tomorrow.

"We will have some high pressure building in giving us a more settled picture, but we may continue to see some snowshowers today and tomorrow.

"Temperatures will recover quite slowly but it is not likely to be as wintry."