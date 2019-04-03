It's snowing heavily in Yorkshire - as these amazing photos show

Have your say

For most of Yorkshire, the cold winter snap has given way to a slightly warmer outlook.

But that's certainly not the case everywhere - as these photos, taken in Yorkshire today, so amply outline.

The snowy scenes in the Yorkshire Dales today. Photo: Swaledale Mountain Rescue

Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team took these pictures of the deep snow in the Yorkshire Dales this morning.

The images show a blanket of the white stuff right across the fields.

The forecast for tonight also suggests more snow and sleet will be on the way in Swaledale tonight (Wednesday).

What the Met Office says

Showers continuing through the evening, accompanied by a raw easterly wind. These showers will give way to more prolonged spells of rain, sleet and perhaps some hill snow through the night. Cold with a patchy frost in clearer spells. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Thursday:

Rain and hill snow clearing through the morning leaving a mixture of light showers and sunny spells. Longer periods of sunshine in the afternoon, but still breezy towards the coast. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

How about further south?

Sleet is also forecast for some other parts of Yorkshire; however Sheffield, Leeds and Hull can expect rain and some cold temperatures more than actual snow.

So don't worry - we won't be seeing scenes like these on the high street just yet!